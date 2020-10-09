It’s sad testimony to Mr. Trump’s degradation of political discourse during the past four years that relatively little attention was paid to these toxic outbursts. Few expect the actions he called for or predicted to occur. Yet one of the president’s statements stood out for its potential to torpedo one of his most significant national security policies. “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!” he tweeted Wednesday evening. The next morning, he reiterated in a Fox Business interview that the troops will be “home by the end of the year.”

As has happened before, Mr. Trump’s troop withdrawal announcement took the Pentagon by surprise; PBS cited senior officials as saying they had received no order to pull out the 4,500 remaining U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan by the end of the year and were not even sure they could do so safely. Even Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, must have been flummoxed: He delivered a speech hours before the president’s tweet saying that U.S. forces would be reduced to 2,500 by early next year, not withdrawn completely.

Perhaps, like his call for the jailing of his opponent in the upcoming election, Mr. Trump’s words will not be acted on; in the past, his generals have deftly diverted his attempts to remove all U.S forces from Syria. But the statements are almost certain to have the effect of undermining one of his administration’s few solid accomplishments abroad, the convening of peace talks last month between the Afghan government and the Taliban. As part of the deal to begin the negotiations, the United States reduced its forces in the country by half, and promised to remove them all by next May —provided that the Taliban met several conditions, including breaking its ties with al-Qaeda.

According to U.S. commanders and Mr. Trump’s own special envoy to Afghanistan, those conditions have not been met. The talks themselves have gotten off to a predictably slow start and have not yet produced results. Yet Mr. Trump is now sending the insurgents the message that they need only wait until next year — or maybe Christmas — and they will get the U.S. withdrawal they have sought without having to make any meaningful concessions.

Mr. Trump’s reckless pronoucement may or may not have any effect on the U.S. voters he no doubt was aiming to impress. But, like so much of what the president has been doing and saying, it will please America’s enemies.

