The inescapable fact is that in the absence of a vaccine or drug therapy for the next year or more, a highly infectious virus will roam the country and the world, and only strenuous actions can prevent continuing flare-ups or new explosions such as Wuhan, Bergamo or New York City.

Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has usefully outlined four tasks. First, wide-scale testing must be deployed to know who is sick and who is not. Second, those infected must be isolated from the healthy and susceptible. Third, everyone who had been in contact with the sick must be traced. Fourth, those contacts have to be isolated to prevent further spread. All four have to be accomplished to box in the virus, he says.

AD

AD

Unfortunately, there are stubborn, unresolved problems with all four. It will be catastrophic if the next phase unfolds with the kind of chaotic supply shortages and lack of leadership we have seen over the past few months. Diagnostic tests, to see whether people are sick, have been running at about 140,000 a day reported by the states, only a fraction of what is needed for phase two. Serological testing, to see who has recovered with antibodies that might confer immunity from re-infection, has never been done at this scale. Many tests are in the works, but technical and biomedical uncertainty remains, including regarding how long the antibodies last and how strongly they may protect. Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Lauren Silvis have suggested that employers ought to take on some of the burden for testing, bringing it into workplaces, making it more routine and widespread.

Contact tracing, finding those who were near the sick, is labor-intensive. Public health departments have the know-how but nowhere near the tens of thousands of workers who will be required. Where will these armies of workers come from? The problem will most likely fall into the lap of states and cities, given President Trump’s inept leadership. Hopefully some help will come from smartphone apps, but those also raise questions and, in any case, can’t entirely render shoe-leather detectives obsolete.

Reopening the economy is an aspiration shared by all, as is quick development of a therapy or vaccine. But aspirations won’t get us there. We should plan for the possibility that neither vaccine nor cure emerges for 18 months or longer. In that world, getting people back to work safely, without fits and starts, will take leadership and planning, with involvement of all levels of government, the private sector and the population. It won’t be quick or easy.

AD

AD