BENJAMIN NETANYAHU appeared to score a solid victory in April when right-wing parties that had pledged to support him for another term as Israel’s prime minister won a majority in the Knesset, or parliament. The way appeared open for Mr. Netanyahu to become Israel’s longest-serving leader and to push forward some far-reaching new initiatives, including the annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and an immunity bill shielding him from a looming indictment on corruption charges. The Trump administration, for its part, was preparing to greet the new government with its long-promised plan for an Israeli-Palestinian “deal of the century.”

Only it turns out that Mr. Netanyahu did not win the election, after all. In a political twist that might only be produced by Israel’s fractious democracy, the prime minister failed to form his government by a Wednesday deadline and instead was obliged to move a motion for new elections. The snag was unrelated to the Palestinians or to other issues that preoccupy non-Israelis, including Mr. Netanyahu’s plans to erode the rule of law through the immunity measure and another that would curtail the power of Israel’s Supreme Court. Instead, the coalition was brought down by a dispute between secular and religious parties — a divide that may matter more in contemporary Israeli politics than that between hawks and doves.

Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party has repeatedly formed governments by allying itself with parties representing ultra-Orthodox Jews, which lean right on secular matters. But the privileges those parties have won, including subsidies for religious schools and military service exemptions for those studying in them, are increasingly resented by secular Israelis of both the left and right. Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of a party catering to the largely secular Russian immigrant population, chose to exploit those tensions by refusing to join the government unless it backed a law reducing the military exemptions.

The new election campaign before a Sept. 17 vote will now turn in part on that dispute — but there are also larger stakes for Mr. Netanyahu and the Trump administration. It’s possible some voters will reconsider their support for the prime minister now that he has made it clear he intends to immunize himself from charges that include bribery. Even if he emerges victorious from the new vote, what will be at least a five-month delay in forming a government may prevent Mr. Netanyahu from shielding himself before he is indicted.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, will have little choice other than to put its peace plan on hold for a few more months — something that likely will be greeted with quiet relief by both Mr. Netanyahu and Palestinians. If Mr. Netanyahu somehow loses the new election, Mr. Trump will be deprived of one of his closest foreign allies, a leader who shares his polarizing political tactics and has even adopted his rhetoric, from “fake news” to “witch hunt.” Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahu each are betting that the other will win reelection. If either is wrong, U.S.-Israeli relations could be in a for a shake-up.