One of the most intriguing statements about the virus origins was made Jan. 15 by outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, claiming that “several” workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology got sick in the “autumn” of 2019, before the pandemic, with “symptoms consistent with both covid-19 and common seasonal illnesses.” It is known the institute was conducting experiments to genetically modify the bat coronavirus to infect mice carrying humanlike lung cells. The institute told the WHO mission that none of its workers had gotten infected. But in an article published Thursday, Vanity Fair magazine reported that the three workers who fell ill and were hospitalized were involved with these experiments to modify the virus. The magazine details an intense debate at the State Department over the virus origins issues late last year and early this year, which included a three-hour video call on Jan. 7 involving outside scientists in a “red team” exercise to challenge the lab leak theory. Many of the questions that have dogged the Wuhan institute came up, but the result was inconclusive. However, the department went ahead with the public statement about the three lab workers. The administration should now declassify that intelligence entirely.