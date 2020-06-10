Two days after reporting 1,473 deaths in a single day, the Health Ministry’s website was revamped on Saturday to eliminate the running total of coronavirus infections — and deaths, which now number more than 38,000. Officials then revised Sunday’s report of fatalities during the previous 24 hours from 1,382 to 525. The timing of the bulletin was also pushed back, so that it could no longer be easily reported by nightly television news programs.

Fortunately, Brazil remains a democracy, and leading members of the National Congress, local governments and independent media pushed back. State authorities and news organizations said they would organize their own counts of viral infections and deaths. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry retreated and restored the missing data to its website.

Latin America’s largest country nevertheless remains in danger of a health and political crack-up under Mr. Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist who has followed his ally President Trump in minimizing the pandemic while warring with his political enemies. Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Bolsonaro has exhibited a shocking lack of empathy as the death toll has mounted: “So what?” he responded when Brazil’s exceeded that of China. Like the U.S. president, he has ignored and sidelined his government’s own health experts: Two ministers of health have been fired or resigned since March.

Mr. Bolsonaro also has been campaigning against political institutions that seek to check his power — and more than Mr. Trump, he has a chance to destroy them. When the Supreme Court began investigating a network of Bolsonaro allies that has been bombarding the Internet with fake news and lies about his opponents, Mr. Bolsonaro said federal police should not carry out the court’s search orders, and a general serving in his government warned of “unpredictable consequences for national stability” if the probe continued.

One justice of the Supreme Federal Court has warned that Mr. Bolsonaro is bent on replacing democracy with a military-backed dictatorship — and the president’s son, who is a congressman, seems to agree, saying “it is no longer a question” of whether Brazil’s political system will “rupture,” but only “when that will occur.” The president himself has attended several rallies in which there have been calls for a coup; at one on May 31, he flew over the crowd in an army helicopter before riding up to it on horseback.

Any other U.S. administration of the past 40 years would respond to this conflux of crises by working to rescue Brazilian democracy while urging a more effective response to the pandemic. Sadly, Mr. Trump is more likely to cheer Mr. Bolsonaro on than restrain him. It will be up to Latin America’s other democracies, and to Brazilians themselves, to prevent the “rupture” Mr. Bolsonaro is courting.

