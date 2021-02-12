Chinese authorities covered up the early indications of spreading disease. Then they waged an aggressive propaganda campaign that denied the virus could have come from a laboratory accident, while pointing the finger at other countries as a virus source, and claiming it could have been imported into China on contaminated frozen food packaging, which many scientists doubt. China dragged its feet on accepting a WHO investigating team, and when they finally arrived, China closely managed what they were told.

Distressingly, members of the WHO experts group seemed to echo the Chinese narrative in a Feb. 9 Wuhan news conference. Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO experts group, said a laboratory accident or leak was “extremely unlikely” to explain the virus leap to humans — and thus would not be studied further. Asked why, he said “nowhere previously was this particular virus researched or identified or known. There had been no publication, no reports of this virus, of another virus extremely linked or closely linked to this, being worked with in any other laboratory in the world.” At a WHO news conference Feb. 12, he repeated this assertion, although he said it was possible the virus is present in samples that haven’t been processed or characterized.

The laboratory leak possibility is unproved, but has attracted attention because researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were conducting “gain of function” research on bat coronaviruses similar to the virus that triggered the global pandemic. This research can be dangerous and involves modifying genomes to give viruses new properties. The institute has a large collection of virus samples and sequences that are contained in databases that might offer clues to the virus origins, and a possible laboratory source. The WHO visited the institute, where it was assured that the pandemic virus did not come from its laboratories. Such a reassurance is entirely insufficient. The WHO needs to know more. The WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Feb. 12 that no hypothesis was being ruled out, and suggested that more experts might be added to the team. This is a good idea. Even better would be to establish a new team with the right skills to drill down on the unanswered questions.

The possibility that the virus originated in an animal species, and reached people via an intermediate host, presents a huge challenge to the disease detectives, and must also be pursued with equal attention. The WHO is not a regulatory agency, and is partially dependent on China’s cooperation. But it must strive nonetheless to carry out the probe without interference from China’s relentless political minders, who are more interested in protecting the party-state than in finding the truth.

