I recently wrote that Iran’s leaders are smarter than President Trump. Now I’m starting to have second thoughts. If they were as clever as I had suspected, they would not have turned down Trump’s impetuous offer to meet without preconditions — and, as usual, without preparation.

President Hassan Rouhani insists that the sanctions that the United States began to impose this week must be lifted before talks can convene. But there is no better way for Iran to relax U.S. pressure than to stage a summit. If a meeting with Rouhani were to follow the pattern of Trump’s meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, he would go in breathing fire and brimstone and come out whispering sweet nothings without having gotten much in return aside from a photo op. Which, in fairness, is what he most cares about.

The paradox of Trump is that he is an expert con man — but also easily conned. He can dupe his credulous followers into believing the most fantastic nonsense, e.g., that the special counsel investigation led by a Republican war hero is a “Rigged Witch Hunt.” Just when you’re ready to conclude that Trump is a master manipulator, however, you see how easily he’s manipulated by his interlocutors.

Look at Trump’s July 25 meeting with Juncker. Having launched a trade war with the European Union, which he described as the United States’ “foe,” Trump then accepted a kiss from the European Commission president and tweeted: “Obviously the European Union, as represented by @JunckerEU and the United States, as represented by yours truly, love each other!” Trump made it sound as if there had been a “breakthrough agreement” in which the Europeans had made major trade concessions. Turns out he was the one who made the major concession by agreeing to forestall his threatened tariffs on automobiles while talks continued.

Trump’s boast to a crowd in Iowa that “we just opened up Europe for you farmers” was as empty as the Midwestern plains. The Europeans simply “agreed” to do what they were already doing: buying more U.S. soybeans and liquefied natural gas. European imports of U.S. soybeans increased 280 percent in July 2018 from July 2017 — still not enough to make up for lost sales to China as a result of Trump’s trade war. Given that the Trump-Juncker meeting occurred near the end of July, their “agreement” was as consequential as if they had agreed that the sun should rise in the morning.

But Trump’s parlay with the E.U. was positively shrewd compared with his credulous dealings with North Korea. After legitimizing Kim’s repugnant regime and agreeing to suspend U.S.-South Korean military exercises, Trump came away from Singapore on June 12 proclaiming that “there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.”

In truth, Kim had committed to nothing more than “to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” — but only after the United States worked with North Korea “to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.” To Kim, this means that the United States should relax sanctions and conclude a peace treaty that could presage the pullout of U.S. troops before he will deign to consider any nuclear reduction. In the meantime, according to the United Nations and U.S. intelligence, North Korea continues expanding its nuclear and missile programs.

Aside from an easily reversible moratorium on missile and nuclear testing and the destruction of an antiquated missile-test site, what has Kim delivered? The supposed remains of 55 U.S. soldiers from the Korean War — out of a total of 5,300 in the North. Trump effusively thanked Kim for this minimal concession (“I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action”), even though Defense Secretary Jim Mattis admitted, “We don’t know who’s in these boxes.” In the past the North Koreans have been known to turn over dog bones rather than human remains.

National security adviser John Bolton admits that “North Korea has not taken the steps . . . necessary to denuclearize,” but Trump isn’t giving up. He says there is “no rush.” That suggests he is reprising President Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” policy after having proclaimed last fall that “the era of strategic patience is over.” Trump’s “maximum pressure” sanctions policy has become minimum pressure. Chinese travel agents report surging interest in tourism to North Korea while Russia is admitting thousands of North Korean guest workers — both major sources of revenue for a cash-strapped regime.

Given Trump’s track record as a terrible negotiator, the Saudis and Israelis must be holding their breath, hoping that Tehran will not provide him an opportunity to sell them out at a summit. Trump will be anxious for an offramp once he realizes that unilateral U.S. sanctions are unlikely to overthrow the mullahs or force them to make massive concessions. He could easily agree to a nuclear accord less stringent than the one he tore up — which required Iran to give up 97 percent of its fissile material — while proclaiming it’s the “deal of the century” because he negotiated it. The Iranians are being foolish if they don’t give Trump a chance to make a fool of himself.