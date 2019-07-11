Relatives of one of two police officers killed, mourn during the funeral procession in 2015 in Sanliurfa, Turkey, for two police officers who were found shot dead at their home. The military wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said it had killed the two Turkish police officers. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

I was astounded to see the July 5 Friday Opinion essay “Time for peace between Kurds and Turkey” appear in The Post. It was written by a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a terrorist organization, which is responsible for the most vicious terrorist attacks in Turkey. The U.S. government has offered a reward of up to $4 million for information on the writer under the Rewards for Justice program of the State Department.

My and the Turkish people’s reaction to the article was one of profound outrage, which needs to be conveyed to The Post’s distinguished readers in particular, and the American people in general.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States, several other countries and international organizations, including the European Union and NATO. Over three decades, more than 40,000 Turkish citizens, including teachers, villagers, soldiers, children and the elderly, have been killed as a result of PKK terrorist attacks, including through the use of suicide bombers.

Portraying one of the bloodiest terrorist organizations in modern history as a political movement and its leaders as legitimate interlocutors not only is unacceptable but also sets a dangerous precedent.

I can assure you that reading an opinion piece by a terrorist has made the Turkish people feel whatever a U.S. citizen would have felt when reading an article written by, say, Osama bin Laden on the same pages.

Serdar Kiliç, Washington

The writer is the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey.