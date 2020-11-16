A number of Saudis who peacefully campaigned for women’s rights have languished in prison for years, despite never having been convicted of a crime. They include Loujain al-Hathloul, Nassima al-Sada, Nouf Abdulaziz , Maya’a al-Zahrani and Samar Badawi, who were arrested in 2018 after advocating for the right to drive and for an end to the male guardianship system. Activist Salah-al Haidar, a U.S. citizen, has been jailed since April 2019. His mother, women’s rights activist Aziza al-Yousef, was released shortly before that after being held for a year, but she has been banned from leaving the kingdom.

A number of the female prisoners were held incommunicado and tortured before being transferred to the prison system. Ms. Hathloul was abducted from the United Arab Emirates and transported back to Saudi Arabia before her arrest; she has reported to the official Saudi Human Rights Commission about the abuse she suffered, which included beatings, electric shocks and sexual assault.

Mohammed bin Salman is directly linked to these crimes, just as he is to the October 2018 murder and dismemberment of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Ms. Hathloul has reported that her torture was overseen by Saud al-Qahtani, one of the crown prince’s closest aides, who also supervised the operation against Khashoggi. According to Ms. Hathloul, Mr. Qahtani vowed to murder her and cut her to pieces — but only after raping her.

A year after their arrests, the female activists were put on trial. Ms. Hathloul was charged with “crimes” such as giving briefings on human rights to Western diplomats and journalists. The proceedings soon lapsed; there have been no hearings in more than 18 months. Instead, Ms. Hathloul was offered her freedom in exchange for testifying that she was not tortured. She refused. Since last March, authorities have restricted her meetings with her parents, prompting her to launch hunger strikes. Her family says they have not seen or heard from her since Oct. 26, when she told her parents she was beginning another hunger strike.

Leaders of G-20 nations, particularly from the democracies, never should have allowed Saudi Arabia to assume the presidency of the group or host a summit while these outrages were ongoing. They will compound the error if they participate in this weekend’s events while remaining silent about the imprisoned activists. They should publicly demand that Ms. Hathloul and other imprisoned activists be freed — and make clear that the Saudi regime will not have normal relations with their governments until they are.

