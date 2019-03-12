Regarding the March 9 Religion article “Churches encourage giving up plastics for Lent”:

Often, it is our young people who lead their elders to consider how our lifestyles are affecting our world.

We submit that if Lent is to be focused solely on our “confession of sin” as Duke Divinity School professor emeritus Stanley Hauerwas contended, then considering our out-of-control consumerism and its destruction of our human habitat is a very real examination of all the ways our sinful nature separates us from the Earth and from each other.

Carol and Les Henig, Kensington