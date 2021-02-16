That allusion to “governments” sounds like a pitch for EV subsidies — vehicle purchase tax credits, investments in charging infrastructure and the like. But it can and should be interpreted to include other incentives for motorists to drive the already-existing 270 million petroleum-burning SUVs, pickup and cars less — and switch to gas-sipping alternatives sooner. The most powerful such incentive would be higher taxation of gasoline. It’s hard to think of a single measure that would do more, more quickly, to create a market for the electric cars GM and others are promising. A 2018 study by Energy Innovation, a San Francisco-based firm, suggested that a 25-cent per gallon increase in federal gas taxes would result in about 1.2 million additional electric vehicles on the road by 2050.

The United States cannot logically pursue both a cheap gas policy and a pro-EV policy, yet that is roughly the status quo. The federal gas tax has been 18 cents a gallon since 1993, which means it has shrunk 44 percent in real terms since then. It would take a 14-cent per gallon increase to offset that erosion; and there is room for more without unduly burdening consumers. Even a 50-cent per gallon increase would only restore the total price of an average gallon of regular gas to where it was in 2009, adjusted for inflation, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. Each five-cent increase in the gasoline tax reduces U.S. gasoline consumption by 1.3 percent in the short-run, according to a 2012 study for the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Thus, a 50-cent increase could cut consumption by 13 percent, with all the carbon-reduction benefits that provides. Making such a tax permanent, and adjusting it for inflation annually, would create a permanent market signal.

Many states have recently adopted higher gas taxes to pay for highways, refuting the conventional wisdom that such policies are politically toxic. Like all excise taxes, gas taxes are regressive and should come with measures to protect the poor; but the higher new-car prices and nontransparent income transfers that result from current fuel-economy regulations and electric vehicle tax credits are regressive, too, and not transparent.

Too often, climate policy proposals imply Americans can enjoy a free lunch on the way to sustainability. Gas taxes are more honest.