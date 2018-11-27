THERE IS never a good time to lose your job, but to be handed a layoff notice at the holiday season is as painful as it gets. That is unfortunately just what some 14,200 North American employees of General Motors — 8,000 in white-collar jobs and about 6,200 factory workers — received on their first day back from the Thanksgiving weekend. There is angst in factory towns and, in the White House, anger. “They better damn well open a new plant there very quickly,” President Trump thundered, referring to the Chevrolet factory that GM plans to shut in the politically pivotal state of Ohio. GM, he added, is “playing around with the wrong person.” Displaying his penchant for strong-arming the private sector, Mr. Trump threatened, vaguely, to cut off GM’s federal subsidies for electric vehicles.

GM’s downsizing has to be embarrassing to Mr. Trump, because it debunks the promises of abundant new auto jobs that helped him get elected and that he has continued to make since taking office. In Warren, Mich., site of one of the targeted transmission plants, Trump told an October 2016 rally, “You won’t lose one plant, I promise you that.” GM’s announcement is a reminder that the presidency does not include the power to tell businesses where to invest or whom to hire. Indeed, one factor in GM’s cutbacks is the rising costs it faces because of Mr. Trump’s signature blunt-force economic policy, tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Though his language was the crudest, Mr. Trump was hardly the only politician bashing GM for the layoffs. Ohio’s two senators, Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R), did so, too, as did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country will also see a plant close. The American politicians branded GM an ingrate, guilty of repaying the $49.5 billion bailout that rescued the firm in 2009 with “corporate greed,” as Mr. Brown put it.

The truth of the matter is that General Motors long ago exited bankruptcy and the government sold its last shares almost five years ago. The point of that exercise was to restructure the company, then set it free again to make its own decisions under new management. Monday’s announcement by chief executive Mary Barra, painful as it was to those affected, is entirely consistent with that government intervention, not a betrayal of it.

Alas for the affected workers, the plants where they work build decreasingly popular models, including the Chevy Cruze at that Lordstown, Ohio, factory. Passenger cars such as the Cruze account for just 30 percent of all new-car sales in the United States; crossovers, SUVs and pickups account for the rest. Ms. Barra’s plan, which the company says will save $6 billion over the next two years, is a rational attempt to meet these new market realities. If it succeeds, the company will be able to expand and, possibly, create more jobs, and it will be less likely to need another bailout in the future — which is the outcome everyone, from the White House on down, should be rooting for.