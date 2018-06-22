I was delighted to read the excellent June 9 Religion article “Behind the (Trump) music,” especially the review of the history of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.” The article mentioned that Berlin’s immigrant mother fervently repeated the phrase “God bless America” during his childhood. This hit home for me, because my immigrant mother used to repeat that same phrase, and she said it prayerfully. I have always considered the song to be a prayer for our country.

I am the volunteer director of a small singing group of senior citizens called the Five Star Singers (named for our residence). We always end our national holiday concerts with “God Bless America.” Even though we hand out song sheets to our audience, I have noticed that everyone sings “God Bless America” with meaning, and without looking at the words on the song sheet, because they know the words by heart.

In researching the song for our concerts, I discovered that Kate Smith introduced the song on an Armistice Day radio broadcast in 1938. I remember hearing Smith start her television shows in the 1950s and 1960s by singing “God Bless America.” On July 21, 2011, Smith’s version of the song was played as NASA’s final wake-up call for the space shuttle Atlantis, capping the 30-year shuttle program. On the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, members of Congress broke out into an apparently spontaneous verse of “God Bless America” on the steps of the Capitol.

Charlotte Gottlieb, Chevy Chase

Regarding the June 9 Religion article “Behind the (Trump) music”:

The original “God Bless America” was written in 1918, but additional lyrics were added by Irving Berlin as a prelude/intro in 1938 as Europe was moving toward World War II. I’ve always felt it added so much to the meaning of the song.

“While the storm clouds gather far across the sea / Let us swear allegiance to a land that’s free / Let us all be grateful for a land so fair / As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer.”

Brian Glenn, Arlington