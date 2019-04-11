Regarding the April 7 editorial “Another reckless attack on the Fed,” about President Trump’s Federal Reserve choice Herman Cain, who has “called for a return to a gold-linked dollar”:

President Ronald Reagan appointed a Gold Commission to consider that issue. The commission included representatives and senators, three Federal Reserve members and members of the public. Despite gold-standard backers on the commission, its majority conclusion, as advanced by its staff director, the monetarist Anna Jacobson Schwartz — known for her joint book with Milton Friedman, “A Monetary History of the United States, 1867-1960 ” — was that the gold standard was not only a lousy idea but also that there was no way to transition back to it without horrible consequences. They did recommend that the government issue gold bullion in the form of coins valued by weight, however.

Jay M. Pasachoff, Williamstown, Mass.