The March 27 news article “Pence calls for NASA to send humans to the moon within five years” had an absurd statement: “to return to the lunar surface . . . [is] a bold and exceedingly difficult challenge that would push NASA to its limits.” Whaaat? It was a bold and difficult challenge in the 1960s. This July will be the 50th anniversary. Go see the documentary “Apollo 11” if you forgot how to do it. You probably could get the hardware from various museums.

How about a better explanation of why we cannot get to the moon again with technology that is vastly more powerful than was available 50 years ago. Do we need to unearth the German scientists who led the rocket development and un-retire the launch crews? Neil Armstrong must be turning in his grave.

Phillip Schaenman, Potomac

The writer, an electrical engineer, worked on the manned spaceflight program for 10 years.