Mitch Daniels’s Oct. 9 op-ed, “No respect for good government,” was anything but boring. How much better our lives would be under well-managed, efficient governance at all levels. I liked his examples, his arguments, even his style of writing; thanks. One point I might add: A politician starting at some level has the chance to prove his or her effectiveness. The electorate should pay close attention to results and continue or withhold support accordingly. It could produce better candidates for office right up the line.