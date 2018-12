Christine Emba’s Dec. 9 Sunday Opinion essay, “Ivy League mania warps students and colleges,” made valid points. But their saliency was diminished by Ms. Emba’s résumé (found at The Post’s online site). First was education: Princeton University. A bit like hitting the jackpot and then telling others the jackpot isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, no? She lost further credibility by adding an extraneous political comment diminishing Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Ann Fowler, Bethesda