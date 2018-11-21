In his Nov. 11 Business column, “Forget taxes and health care. Democrats need to change how the House works,” Steven Pearlstein proposed “to rip out the Capitol’s old and decayed political plumbing” and replace it with something new. One item can be removed from his list of ideas: Mr. Pearlstein advocated giving the speaker of the House the power to appoint all members of the House Rules Committee to act as a gatekeeper to advance more reasonable, less politically extreme legislation.

His wish has, in large part, been granted: “The Speaker’s Committee” is another name for the Rules Committee, the mechanism the speaker uses to control which bills are considered on the floor of the House and under what circumstances. The Rules Committee ratio has been weighted in favor of the majority party — with nine majority-party members and four minority-party members — since the late 1970s. So, yes, the next Democratic speaker of the House can advance or hamper any bill she wants to.

Patty Sheetz, Alexandria