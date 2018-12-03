Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) was no doubt right when he argued in his Nobel Peace Prize nomination of chef José Andrés, “Because of Mr. Andrés’s work, millions of people have been fed. This is the most basic human need” [“José Andrés nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Style, Nov. 28]. Mr. Delaney would also be right to have the impression that the prize is given to good people doing good deeds, notwithstanding that Alfred Nobel had a specific idea of how to create global peace: global cooperation among countries on demilitarization of international affairs. Nobel’s plan would permit nations to spend on food instead of guns and missiles — and would no doubt provide food for billions of people.

Fredrik S. Heffermehl, Oslo

The writer is author of “The Nobel Peace Prize, What Nobel Really Wanted.”