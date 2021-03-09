Estimates are that the $120 billion provision could cut the current child poverty rate of 14 percent by about half. Democrats plan to try to make it permanent in 2022.

AD

AD

For a country long committed to the concept that “able-bodied adults” should support themselves, and that any other approach risks discouraging people to participate in the labor force, the governing party’s push for no-strings-attached family income support reflects major ideological change.

Even moderate Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) is pushing a child-credit plan that doesn’t hinge on work, though it differs in many respects from the Democratic one.

Why now? Reasons include declining concern among economists about budget deficits; emerging social science about the large costs that society pays for child poverty; and two brutal 21st-century recessions that have taught Americans that even the hard-working are vulnerable to sudden destitution.

AD

Meanwhile, wealth accumulation by many whose “work” consists of financial speculation or inheriting money — lightly taxed under Republican-backed laws — has undermined the idea that American capitalism consistently rewards those who “work hard and play by the rules.”

AD

To a great extent, however, the Democrats’ approach is possible because the ills Clinton’s reform was intended to treat have diminished since its enactment.

In the early 1990s, the child poverty rate hovered around 22 percent, up from the postwar low, 14 percent in 1969. There was wide agreement that expansion of the federal Aid to Families with Dependent Children program since the late 1960s had enabled a “culture of poverty,” in which teenage girls had children and qualified for cash benefits rather than staying in school or working — with dire consequences for themselves and their kids. And these effects were said to be most damaging for inner-city Black communities.

AD

By 2019, child poverty had fallen to 14.4 percent, almost the 1969 low, and welfare rolls had shrunk to just 2 million people, less than a fifth of what they had been in Clinton’s time.

AD

For Black children, the poverty drop was especially striking, from 46.6 percent in 1992 to 26 percent in 2019, though the latter figure remains roughly triple that for Whites.

Violent crime, linked to multigenerational welfare dependency in many 1990s analyses, has also fallen dramatically in the past quarter-century, despite a recent uptick.

AD

Whether Clinton’s law deserves credit for this progress is much debated; but it certainly didn’t make matters worse, as many of its critics predicted it would.

Middle-class voters looking around them now for evidence government freebies cause social crisis will see — not much.

What is on their minds, though, is the racial “reckoning” after the death of George Floyd, which has caused many moderate Whites to rethink poverty, especially among Black people in the inner cities — and to see it as the result of systemic inequity, not overly generous government.

AD

And those are the crucial points, politically, because one thing hasn’t changed since 1996: The two parties in Washington will make policy for the poor based on what they think the middle class wants.

AD

In 1996, Democrats were split between liberal defenders of welfare and “New Democrats” led by Clinton, who ultimately cut a deal with congressional Republicans.

In 2021, Democrats are united and Republicans are sending mixed messages: Romney has his plan, but many in the increasingly Trump-leaning GOP want to expand work requirements for the poor to include food and medical aid. Then there are Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Mike Lee (Utah), who support an expanded child credit — but tied to work.

Whereas Clinton rode welfare reform to reelection in 1996, Democrats now think their anti-poverty child tax credit will help them win in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

AD

AD

Clinton could boast that his bill benefited voters intangibly (by vindicating their values) and tangibly (saving their tax dollars).

Twenty-five years later, Democrats offer a much more direct doing-well-while-doing-good proposition: Enhanced child tax credits would go not only to the poor, but to individuals earning as much as $95,000 and couples making $170,000 — roughly 80 percent of the population. The path to Middle America’s conscience may run through its wallets.