Regarding the June 28 front-page article “Kennedy will retire from Supreme Court”:

With Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s retirement, the Supreme Court will lurch inexorably rightward. This is a most unhappy moment. I am genuinely fearful for the country. The United States had a good ride, but with this tragic development, the American experiment ends. We had a good 242 years, and it’s over.

Marc Chafetz, Washington

With Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s retirement from the Supreme Court this summer, it is only reasonable that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will impose a much-needed extension of the “Biden Rule” that he used to bar consideration of President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland prior to the 2016 presidential election.

This new “McConnell Rule” will surely take into consideration that the Constitution’s framers did not want the Senate to consider a nominee to the court in a year that has midterm elections, because they could change the balance of power in the Senate.

Then, following the midterms, a second provision of the McConnell Rule will kick in to prevent the Senate from considering a nominee when a president is within two years of the expiration of his first term, because a new president might soon be in office.

And once the 2020 election is held, if the sitting president is reelected, a third portion of the McConnell Rule will take effect, barring that president from making a nomination to the court during a second term because he is now a lame duck and unaccountable to voters in a future election.

Thus, it’s clear that under this enhanced McConnell Rule, a president must make all Supreme Court nominations during the first year of his first term. Mr. McConnell is to be congratulated for recognizing that this is precisely what the drafters of the Constitution intended all along.

John Covert, Falls Church

When will Democrats learn that Republicans win by cheating and that to play fair is a losing approach?

The Republicans won in important Supreme Court cases this term, such as the Janus decision, which gutted public employee unions, by stealing a Supreme Court seat when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused even to consider then-President Barack Obama’s nominee 10 months before the end of Mr. Obama’s term. President Trump’s man, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, was the deciding vote in a number of 5-to-4 decisions.

It is essential that the Democrats learn they must earn the “obstructionist” charge Mr. Trump levels at them. They must, at the least, stonewall any federal judicial appointments of Mr. Trump throughout his term.

M. Kay Gartrell, Bethesda

The writer is an attorney with the firm

Kirschner & Gartrell PC and represents labor unions.

The obvious choice for replacement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is Utah Supreme Court Justice Tom Lee. Mr. Lee is the brother of Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and the son of President Ronald Reagan’s distinguished solicitor general Rex Lee.

At a time of increasing incivility, a quick confirmation would be a salve for deep wounds in the body politic. The last thing we need now is another ugly scene in the bear pit of the Senate.

Mr. Lee’s scholarship is first-rate, as evidenced by his original and creative contributions to the Yale Law Journal Forum. He is described as another Antonin Scalia, another Samuel A. Alito Jr., and that is certainly to his credit. But those who would try to “Bork” him would find it frustrating. He’s just so darned nice. Mr. Lee would be the first member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to sit on the Supreme Court, and he would be the only one on the current bench not to have attended Harvard or Yale universities. Now that would bring some diversity to our proceedings.

Robert Morrison, Annapolis