The Nov. 2 news article “Google workers walk out over allegations of harassment” reported that “Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google is supporting employees who choose to participate in the walkouts.” This should not be read as an enlightened management response, as if Google had the right, if it chose, to discipline protesters. In fact, federal labor law protects not only union activity but also “concerted activity . . . for mutual aid and protection.”

The foundation of this provision of the National Labor Relations Act is a public policy that encourages group action (which has a chance to be effective) as contrasted with individual action (“personal gripes”), which is undeserving of protection. At a time when unionization is in decline, it’s important to communicate the idea that workers in nonunion workplaces in the private sector are not at the utter mercy of the boss. They are better off by far if they take the next step to unionize, but even without a union, they don’t have to sit back and take it. Bravo to the Google workers for exercising their legal right to protest.

Anton Hajjar, Chevy Chase

The writer is a labor and employment lawyer.