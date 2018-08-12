President Trump says the Pledge of Allegiance with members of Bikers for Trump on Saturday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

It is time to update the statement of former representative, supply-side-economics architect and Republican vice-presidential candidate Jack Kemp.

In the late 1970s, when deficits had grown in the aftermath of tax cuts implemented by supply-side-economics true believers, Mr. Kemp stated, “I don’t worship at the shrine of the balanced budget.”

An update of that quote would be “We Republicans now kneel with deep reverence at the altar of out-of-control deficit spending.”

John Plashal, Great Falls

Karen Tumulty’s Aug. 8 op-ed on the burgeoning national debt, “The GOP’s elephant in the room,” was based on the false premise that Republicans are, in fact, concerned about it.

When in power, Republicans, led by Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, multiplied the debt, as will President Trump’s “tax reform” legislation. When Democrats are in power, Republicans will argue that the debt must be reduced — by curtailing “entitlements” such as Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and any programs that assist the most vulnerable.

Richard McKee, Arlington