Some parents have given Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) credit for the status of school systems. The facts: Good schools are still good; bad schools are still bad; mediocre schools are still mediocre.

Just check the location of the schools. There have been no changes during Mr. Hogan’s term.

Angela Beltram, Catonsville