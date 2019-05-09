Robert J. Samuelson seemed rather shaken by the idea that the U.S. government would attempt to mitigate income inequality [“The $100 trillion question,” op-ed, May 6]. He did not address the fact that, since the New Deal ended, government has facilitated that very inequality — through lifting regulations on banking and stock trading, for instance. And, of course, by tax cuts that shift more money to the top tier. That top tier has slowly gained the ability to write its own rules. Yet its representatives continue braying loudly for more. Mr. Samuelson refused to call that greed.

Any cursory study of history shows that societies become unstable when they allow wealth concentration in a small group. Eventually, the instability leads to collapse, and great civilizations end up on the ash heap of history. It happens because their elites don’t recognize or don’t care about the chaos they are creating. The instability is obvious. For the sake of survival, government has to intervene, no matter how uneasy that makes Mr. Samuelson and others.

Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.