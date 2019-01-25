I very much enjoyed reading E.J. Dionne Jr.’s Jan. 21 op-ed, “Escaping the shutdown trap.” I wish, however, that he and everyone else would promise never again to quote President Ronald Reagan’s belief that “government is the problem.” Government is not the problem. Bad government is the problem. We learn this on a daily basis. Our Founding Fathers did not give us this mess. We have, little by little, crafted it for ourselves in every shortsighted, scared and selfish law we’ve passed or action we’ve taken. We know how to do so much better.

Donna Gilstrap, Herndon