Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, testified that coronavirus testing has been “a failing.” He further acknowledged that the United States “is not set up” to test like other countries. If the United States is (or was) not set up, especially given the initial test rollout debacle, then why not use the test that all those other countries have been using until we are fully set up?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria prevented test access requested by doctors for their patients. Criteria are supposed to help identify those who really need the test and minimize false alarms. Why did the CDC not follow the reported disease spread and react responsibly?

Mark Czarnolewski, Silver Spring

The March 16 news article “Abrupt new screenings cause long airport lines, opposite of social distancing” painted an entirely accurate picture of the chaos and ineptitude experienced by passengers arriving at U.S. airports.

My wife and I arrived from Madrid at Newark International on Saturday night. Although we had expected some delays — and certainly understand the need to protect the country — what transpired was simply madness, with procedures seemingly unrelated to combating the spread of covid-19. For example, after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “screening” and several hours in line, we presented our passports in the normal manner. They were scanned and then held by Customs and Border Protection for a “secondary screening.” Along with hundreds of other passengers, and with no explanation, we were crowded into a holding area. More than an hour later, the passports were returned to us and we were allowed to leave.

I asked the CBP officer what information could the CBP possibly glean from our passports alone after they had already been screened by the original CBP officer. The non-answer was straight out of a “Dilbert” cartoon. Take my temperature? Of course. Have me fill out a medical/health form and provide contact information? Sure. But take my passport from me with no explanation and seemingly without any apparent connection to the covid-19 crisis?

If what we witnessed that night is any indication of the government’s response to covid-19, be afraid. Be very afraid.

Peter J. Levine, Potomac

Looks as though no one in a position of power in the Trump administration has ever been on a commercial international flight. Travelers fill out the agriculture product/farm visit and money transfer paperwork during the flight and hand it in as they go through Customs and Border Protection. Similarly, new travel location and wellness forms should be completed either while waiting to board or during the flight. With today’s technology, the forms could be uploaded easily into a database either pre-board or during the flight and be sorted and analyzed during the flight.

People who need further screening on landing, based on that database, could deplane first and go to a special area for follow-up, while those who do not need further health screening could follow the existing procedure.

What’s so hard about that?

And the Trump administration has had weeks to work out the technical details. On an emergency basis, airport operations management could figure out the ground plan for their own airport in a few days!

Jean Mammen, Washington

In a time such as this, when leadership is all the more important, some say government is all the same and it doesn’t matter who is there. Yet it does matter. It has always mattered. Now it is even more important. The decisions being made will mean the difference between life and death.

Maryland is fortunate in its leadership in two ways.

Its governor, Larry Hogan (R), listens to knowledgeable advisers while being respectful of the science behind the recommendations.

The state’s leadership is making decisions that result in the recommendations and concordant implementations that will help ensure our safety. The point person in Maryland is Secretary of Health Robert R. Neall.

From all indications and given the history of the novel coronavirus around the world, there will be deaths related to these decisions. The challenge: determine which decisions will result in fewer — rather than more — deaths. Each decision may well have unfortunate trade-offs, and I am sure each decision will weigh heavily on him.

The people of Maryland should be confident in the state’s leadership responding to this threat.