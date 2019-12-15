Since the National Park Service started killing deer at Gettysburg and bison at Yellowstone, I don’t go to national parks. Now they massacre deer in Rock Creek Park every year. The fact that they kill deer every year shows that it doesn’t work. The District is prime deer habitat with no hunting, so deer just refill the park. In fact, hunting stimulates deer to reproduce faster with each doe having more fawns. That is why there are so many deer where they are heavily hunted.