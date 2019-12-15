Since the National Park Service started killing deer at Gettysburg and bison at Yellowstone, I don’t go to national parks. Now they massacre deer in Rock Creek Park every year. The fact that they kill deer every year shows that it doesn’t work. The District is prime deer habitat with no hunting, so deer just refill the park. In fact, hunting stimulates deer to reproduce faster with each doe having more fawns. That is why there are so many deer where they are heavily hunted.

With all of the gun violence in the District, we don’t need government-sponsored gun violence toward innocent animals. The hunt is supposedly conducted by “biologists who are ‘highly trained firearms experts’ from the Agriculture Department,” according to the Nov. 21 Metro article “Expert shooters to cull deer in Rock Creek Park.” Why are biologists highly trained firearms experts? The meat from the dead deer is donated to the poor. Poor children are already exposed to lead. They don’t need lead-contaminated deer meat.

Steven W. Brennan, Waldorf