With all of the gun violence in the District, we don’t need government-sponsored gun violence toward innocent animals. The hunt is supposedly conducted by “biologists who are ‘highly trained firearms experts’ from the Agriculture Department,” according to the Nov. 21 Metro article “Expert shooters to cull deer in Rock Creek Park.” Why are biologists highly trained firearms experts? The meat from the dead deer is donated to the poor. Poor children are already exposed to lead. They don’t need lead-contaminated deer meat.
Steven W. Brennan, Waldorf