Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) passionately claimed that “this country is being torn apart” by the investigation special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is directing into whether any of President Trump’s associates conspired with Russia during the 2016 election [“Republicans blast Rosenstein, urge him to end probe,” PowerPost, June 29]. Finish it up, Mr. Gowdy demanded. This tearing apart is solely because of Mr. Trump. He publicly and passionately attacks Mr. Mueller’s investigation. Mr. Mueller, his team, the FBI and the Justice Department say almost nothing in public or to the media about the investigation, unless prodded by Mr. Trump or his cohorts. Without Mr. Trump, the media would have almost nothing to report on concerning the investigation and the public would be focused on other issues.

The president seems to believe that letting Mr. Mueller complete a full investigation, and letting it proceed quietly out of the public domain to its objective and comprehensive conclusions, is not in his interests.

Mr. Gowdy should vent his wrath toward the current bastions of the GOP, for there is the source of the acrimony he accurately senses.

Edward Diener, Vienna