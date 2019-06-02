John Simpson, project director of exhibitions for the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, paints a mural based on artwork in the Dr. Seuss book "Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?" on a wall at the museum, in Springfield, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)

I enjoyed “Oh, let’s not go there, Class of ’19!,” Ron Charles’s May 30 Style article about “Oh, the Places You Will Go,” and agree that it is not the best graduation gift. For lovers of Dr. Seuss, I suggest “I Had Trouble in Getting to Solla Sollew” as an excellent alternative. The message — stop looking for a mythical life without troubles and find a way to cope with what is thrown at you — is much better advice for a young person going out into the world. My children pointed out to me that the main character’s decision to use a large bat to deal with his troubles at the end of the book seems to encourage violence, but I maintain that the bat is a metaphor.

Stacey McGraw, Arlington

Yep, I confess to gifting a few copies of “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” even to my own children in the 1990s. However, I have since graduated.

For high school and college students, I buy a simple card, not too wordy, and enclose a copy of Polonius’s advice to his son, Laertes, as the boy prepared to leave Denmark for school in France. It’s from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” Act I, Scene 3. As always, the Bard’s words are timeless and universal.

Some of the lines most applicable today: “Give thy thoughts no tongue, nor any unproportion’d thought his act. . . . Give every man thy ear but few thy voice. Be thou familiar but by no means vulgar. . . . This above all: to thine own self be true. . . . And it must follow, as the night the day, Thou canst not then be false to any man.”

Bernadette Nakamura, Lansdowne