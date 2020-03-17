Worse, the proposed $700 million in new taxes is only a down payment on planned school system changes projected to cost $4 billion annually in 10 years, as proposed by the Kirwan Commission.
Just as we expect children to learn self-discipline in school, Maryland’s legislature would do better to exercise a little more discipline and self-control over spending. It’s wonderful to want a school system that “could” be the envy of the world, but it won’t be much good if nobody can afford to live here.
Matthew R. Krafft, Bethesda