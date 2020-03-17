It’s little wonder that the Maryland legislature is looking for new sources of revenue.  [“$700 million tax plan to fund schools advances,” Metro, March 11].

State spending has increased 50 percent over the past 10 years — $32 billion in 2011 to $48 billion in fiscal 2021. At the same time, Maryland’s population has increased around 5 percent — from 5.8 million to 6.1 million — and the consumer price index has increased roughly 15 percent. This sort of trend is not sustainable.

Worse, the proposed $700 million in new taxes is only a down payment on planned school system changes projected to cost $4 billion annually in 10 years, as proposed by the Kirwan Commission.

Just as we expect children to learn self-discipline in school, Maryland’s legislature would do better to exercise a little more discipline and self-control over spending. It’s wonderful to want a school system that “could” be the envy of the world, but it won’t be much good if nobody can afford to live here.  

Matthew R. Krafft, Bethesda