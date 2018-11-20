The Nov. 15 news article “Mattis visits troops in Texas, calls border deployment ‘great training’ ” described Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visiting soldiers setting up barbed-wire fences. He said, “What a great training. We could not have had a better training event.” This is the type of activity carried out by soldiers on both sides in World War I, constantly laying and cutting and repairing barbed-wire fences between the trenches in no-man’s land. I wonder what kind of war Mr. Mattis anticipates.

Carol Clausen, Bethesda