An undocumented immigrant has been charged in the killing of Mollie Tibbetts, who went missing from Brooklyn, Iowa, in July. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Regarding the Aug. 23 front-page article “In case of slain Iowa woman, GOP finds a cause”:

Neither rhyme nor reason supports using Mollie Tibbetts’s tragic death as the sole basis on which to implement immigration policy. There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in our country, and the law of averages says some will commit murder and break other laws as well. I don’t see evidence that undocumented immigrants commit a higher percentage of crimes than does the rest of the population. What is needed, if we are being honest with ourselves, is truly comprehensive immigration reform, which definitely should include, but not be limited to, greater border security. Someone — the president, in concert with the leaders in Congress — should be moving that forward.

Steve Robin, Leesburg