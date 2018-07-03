Anne Applebaum’s July 1 Sunday Opinion column, “Greece offers a glimpse of life after populism,” caricatured Greek economic woes as “the price of the Syriza government.” Ms. Applebaum missed the fact that bailout deals pre-dating Syriza’s rise have forced backbreaking austerity measures on Greece and kept its economy from growing.

Even the International Monetary Fund agrees that Greece cannot afford these “debt relief” packages. The ignorance of the European finance ministers who put together these deals caused the prolonged depression and, in turn, the rise of extremism. Syriza is the result, not the cause.

Ian White, Arlington