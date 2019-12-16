In the Be Best program promoted across the country by the first lady, would this tweet be a case study of a positive approach? Most school settings would view this as cyberbullying, especially as autism is a protected disability. Greta Thunberg speaks of her autism as a superpower that helps in pursuing her goals. She manages her anger quite well, using that anger to accomplish climate change solutions.

As a retired school counselor from an inner-city school district, I see an easy solution: Mr. Trump can sign up for a Be Best program at a District school. Then his more than 60 million Twitter followers might see kinder words to children.

Peg Church, Bethlehem, Pa.

Can people please stop focusing on Greta Thunberg’s Asperger’s syndrome as if it somehow diminishes her urgent message on climate change?

We Aspies can hyperfocus on difficult tasks and can ignore “social cues” such as childish insults from the president. Anger at the inaction on climate change is not a symptom that needs to be “managed.”

The Time magazine “Person of the Year” is alerting us to the problem of the century.

Harry J. Foxwell, Fairfax

