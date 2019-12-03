I lost a child to an opioid addiction that began with prescribed medications after outpatient surgery and progressed to illicit pills and street drugs, which led to his death. Americans should wake up to the deadly nature of the drugs that well-meaning doctors (egged on by an opioid industry concerned only with sales) have too long prescribed and to what those drugs have done to Americans who often began their addiction odyssey as medical patients but who wound up horribly ill and as likely to die as to recover from their addictions.