In his Sept. 7 letter, “Mr. Norquist is wrong,” Walter Rybeck cited anti-tax activist Grover Norquist’s “no-new-tax-pledge fame.” I would posit that Mr. Norquist’s most dangerous quote and philosophy is contained in these words uttered in 2001: “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.” Anyone who drives on roads, flies on planes, breathes clean air, drinks clean water, flushes the toilet, learns in school, surfs the Web, watches television, listens to the radio, eats safe food, takes safe medicine or lives in a home built to codes ensuring safety does so thanks to local, state and federal governments.

While Mr. Norquist might have helped candidates win and beneficial laws lose, in doing so, he has done great damage to the institutions in this great nation upon which he and we all depend.

Nicholas Penning, Arlington

