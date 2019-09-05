Grover Norquist, of no-new-tax-pledge fame, wants to ditch an old tax, as he suggested in his Aug. 29 Thursday Opinion column, “Indexing capital gains helps more than the rich.” He said those who sell homes bought 40 years ago shouldn’t be taxed on their gains that he claims, because of inflation, are “mostly imaginary.”

Wrong. The gains were very real, reflecting better schools, roads, mass transit, parks, etc., that the public created but most of which the homeowners kept as a windfall addition to their property value.

Wiping out the gains tax would further benefit the affluent but make already astronomic housing costs even more out of reach for new buyers and renters.

Walter Rybeck, Silver Spring

