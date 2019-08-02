Regarding the July 28 editorial “Our elections are still at risk”:

The initial effort to establish federal technical hardware and software standards for all voting systems used in federal elections began 44 years ago, in 1975, when I was chief of the Clearinghouse on Election Administration at the General Accounting Office (now the Government Accountability Office). The GAO funded a comprehensive study of the use of computers in vote tallying by the Institute for Computer Sciences at the former National Bureau of Standards. That report recommended a National Election Systems Standards Laboratory “set national minimum standards for federal election procedures assuring accuracy and security, and similar standards for election equipment and system performance.”

After I left the GAO and assumed the same clearinghouse position at the Federal Election Commission, the recommendation was followed, and we began an effort leading to developing “voluntary” engineering and procedural performance standards for hardware and software. The result was Section 302 of 1979 amendments to the Federal Election Campaign Act, which called for a “preliminary study” of the need to establish such voluntary standards, to report the results of that study to the Congress, including costs, and, if the voluntary standards were warranted, the costs to establish those standards were to be paid out of commission appropriations. Subsequently, the voluntary standards were issued.

Gary Greenhalgh, Locust Grove

