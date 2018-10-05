Having spent most of my working life on the periphery of scientific research that concentrated on medicine, I look forward to the Health & Science section. I was particularly interested in the Oct. 2 article “Twins: Nature vs. nature.” I have had a longtime association with a pair of identical twins; one has been mostly healthy all her life, and the other has suffered a long list of ailments.

However, the article stepped off the scientific path when it asked, “Do genetics really determine whether you are more likely to own a gun or go to college?” Even more curious was the statement that “researchers had looked at no fewer than 17,800 traits — including depression, cardiovascular disease and gun ownership.”

Including gun ownership with diseases appears to be a political bias and has no place in science or articles about scientific research.

James Sullivan, Bowie