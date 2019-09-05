Eve Fairbanks’s Sept. 1 Outlook essay on the South’s antebellum rhetoric following the Civil War, “The ‘reasonable’ rebels,” brought to mind the rhetorical logic used to defend unfettered gun ownership in the United States. “It’s not guns that kill people; it’s the people behind the guns.” And “If we ban or control gun ownership, only outlaws will have guns.” Pure nonsense. Easy access to guns just makes gun violence more likely.

The analogy of regulation around cars is apt. Car ownership is not denied to reasonable people, but everyone who drives has to be licensed and wear seat belts. Not everyone obeys these rules, but thousands of lives are saved every year thanks to those who do.

Furthermore, the gun-carrying public is helpless to prevent mass murders by determined killers, as we saw in El Paso and again in Odessa, Tex., where many lives were lost in 30 seconds before anyone — even armed officers — could subdue the shooters.

Easy access to more guns is not the answer. The answer is reasonable restrictions on who can own guns and what sort of guns we can own.

Michael Gladish, Mitchellville

