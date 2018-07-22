The July 18 Metro article “A trip to the ice cream truck ends in gunfire” was, unfortunately, yet another heartbreaking tale of preventable loss of young life incurred in just 25 seconds by firearms. Sadly, this is not a tale but a reality for one too many children we care for in the District.

As pediatricians, we advocate for the use of car seats, helmets and vaccines; firearms are not different. We will not remain silent. The brain of a child who feels unsafe is under chronic exposure to stress, and this alters its structure and function. Adverse childhood experiences are recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and contribute to toxic stress. A single horrific event of gun violence affects the health of all the children in this community. Unfortunately, the sound of gunshots is not a rare event. In 2016, the death rate from firearms in the District for people 21 and under was three times that of the United States.

All children deserve to feel safe where they live, learn and play. It’s time for the District to commit to providing the resources necessary to combat the epidemic of gun violence.

Shilpa Patel and Ankoor Shah, Washington