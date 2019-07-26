How sad to see in the July 22 World Digest a short item about New Zealanders handing over more than 10,000 guns, weapons parts and accessories in the first week of a buyback plan, prompted by the tragedy in Christchurch [“10,000-plus guns, accessories turned over in New Zealand”], and then read an article in the July 23 Metro section about “19 victims in five days of gun violence.” It seems that in our United States, two plus two still does not equal four.

Peter Linn, Fairfax

On July 18, an 11-year-old boy was murdered by gunfire during a dispute among children and adults in Southeast Washington [“SE family mourns boy shot in fight,” Metro, July 20]. In Northeast last summer, a 10-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting while heading to an ice cream truck. This cannot stand. Our children deserve better.

Pediatricians in the District treat children and adolescents who are victims of intentional and unintentional firearm injuries. Annually, homicides in the District are on the rise. Nationally, firearm-related injuries are a leading cause of unintentional injury and deaths in children and adolescents. Suicidal adolescents in homes with firearms are not safe. Explaining to parents that their child has died senselessly is heartbreaking. The effects of gun violence are frequent, life-altering and personal.

Gun violence is a public-health crisis and should be addressed as such. The American Academy of Pediatrics supports the advancement of “meaningful legislation that keeps children safe” and the use of public-health tools, including public education and violence prevention programs. The DC AAP supports gun laws that protect children, including stronger background checks, banning assault weapons and addressing firearm trafficking. The DC AAP opposes legislation meant to weaken gun laws, including concealed-carry reciprocity. Funding for gun violence prevention research and public-health surveillance is imperative to help prevent further deaths among children.

Lenore Jarvis, Washington

The writer is president-elect of the D.C. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The time is well past for bold action to prevent gun violence in the District.

The time was last week, before 11-year-old Karon Brown was killed. The time was in May, before 15-year-old Maurice Scott was killed. The time was last year, before 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, 15-year-old Gerald Watson and 18-year-old TaQuan Pinkney were killed.

Thirty-three children have been shot this year in the District, including fatalities and injuries. Including 12- and 13-year-old brothers Roy’Nal and Roy’Ale Hill, who survived their gunshot wounds but cope every day with mental and physical trauma. Including the children who have anxiety because of frequent incidents at bus stops and lockdown drills at school. I refuse to stand by and watch our city’s children be traumatized and killed.

I call on the mayor and the D.C. Council to find the funds to immediately increase violence de-escalation efforts such as Cure the Streets and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. I meet with local nonprofits every week eager to do this work. The city needs emergency funds for mental-health support for communities affected by daily gun violence, including children who go to school with these victims; financial support for families who have lost children or parents; and daily safe passage to school for all children. This is an urgent matter.

I call on all residents who value this great city to step up, put the guns down and lift the children up. If not, this vicious cycle will just continue. We cannot let that happen.

Rachel Usdan, Washington

The writer is D.C. chapter leader of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

