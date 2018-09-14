In his Sept. 11 letter, “Guns aren’t the only issue,” Bob Orlosky argued that, because Virginia’s 10th Congressional District now stretches from Fairfax Station to Winchester and beyond, the National Rifle Association and gun policy won’t be the only issues facing voters this November. That’s certainly true, but no reason for Mr. Orlosky to then attack Virginia state Sen. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-Loudoun), the Democratic candidate for the House seat, as a “democratic socialist” and imply that she’s weak on crime.

In fact, as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County, Ms. Wexton successfully prosecuted hundreds of trials, securing convictions for sex offenders, domestic-violence perpetrators and other felons. Gun policy may not be the only issue voters will be thinking of when they cast ballots in November, but the NRA’s persistent rejection of even the most modest proposals to help us manage access to firearms — even after the massacres in Las Vegas, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and elsewhere — will be on many voters’ minds.

Ms. Wexton’s opponent, Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) has earned an A rating from the NRA and, despite some occasional centrism when federal worker issues are in play, almost always votes with the Trump administration agenda (more than 97 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight). Voters should not succumb to scaremongering as they evaluate these two candidates.

Greg Friedmann, Ashburn