“TWO SCORE and four years ago the National Hockey League brought forth on this continent a new hockey franchise, dedicated to the proposition that in due time the team would hoist and drink from the revered Lord Stanley Cup.” Thus was it written or, rather, posted, this week on the Facebook page of Russ White, a sportswriter for the old Washington Star who was present 44 years ago at the creation of Washington’s hockey team.

And behold, it was not a good hockey team. During their first year, the Washington Capitals won just eight games (of 80 played) ; in their second, 11. And then they climbed some, into respectability, upward and onward and sometimes downward again. Two decades ago, they moved into the city from the old Capital Centre and also into the upper tiers of the National Hockey League, competing in the Stanley Cup finals for the first time , but losing in four straight games.

If anything, the intensity of their red-jerseyed followers only increased to new decibel levels, and over the past 10 years, their arena in Chinatown has been sold out for just about every game. Caps fans, perhaps the Washington area’s most devoted sports zealots, suffered some agonizing playoff losses, but they never lost their passion for the team — and especially its leading scorer, Alex Ovechkin. Some did think the great No. 8 needed to be more of a leader. Well, in this Stanley Cup series he was all that and more, playing as though his beard was on fire.

Hail to the fans for their perseverance. Hail to the companies and government (of Qatar) that made it possible for those fans to cheer on their team by paying for Metro to operate late. Hail to the Caps for bringing Washington its first major sports championship in more than a quarter-century. Hail to Joe Gibbs, architect of that 1992 Super Bowl victory, for cheering himself red in the face at a Caps’ home victory this week. And hail to the heroes of the hour: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Holtby, Oshie, Smith-Pelly, Backstrom and many more in what was a supreme team effort.

The numbers of Caps followers will no doubt increase after this championship series, and even if the arena is perpetually sold out, all loyal fans will now be free to hoist and drink from whatever household vessel they might designate as their personal Stanley Cup. Today “Let’s Go, Caps!” means, “On with the victory parade!”