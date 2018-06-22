Withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said the organization was making “a mockery of human rights” [“Citing anti-Israel bias, U.S. leaves human rights panel,” news, June 20]. Perhaps she should have read the front page of The Post that day: “At the border, dividing a family is quick. Restoring one takes far longer.” Perhaps the ambassador should view images of children crying at the U.S.-Mexico border as their parents are detained. Perhaps Ms. Haley should look in her own back yard before accusing others of making a mockery of human rights.

C.E. Stelloh-Garner, Huntingtown