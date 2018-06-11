Michael Gerson’s June 8 op-ed, “Religion’s uncertain future in the public realm,” basically presented two arguments — both half-baked.

Mr. Gerson said, “This is a debate over a vanishingly small exception — the denial of artistic expression.” If “artistic expression” in commerce is exempt from the laws on discrimination, is it also exempt from other laws — health, safety, truth in advertising, taxation? Does “artistic expression” also include anything that incorporates individual customization, from a song rendition to repairing a roof?

Mr. Gerson also said, “It is the right of religious institutions to maintain their identity — including their views on sexuality — when they interact with the public realm.” Can one interact with the public on religious identity regarding racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, sexism (or any of the other discriminations espoused by former and current religious interpretation)? Is this merely an issue of “pluralism”? I believe not. In the public realm, especially commercial transactions, all must obey the law of the land.

The law, especially when protecting human rights, must not be bested by scripture or secular belief as a convenient excuse for discrimination.

Carl Mukri, Silver Spring