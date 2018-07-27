Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre in New York in 2016. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What an inspired choice the Kennedy Center made by recognizing the musical “Hamilton” as the first work of art to receive Kennedy Center Honors [“In a first, ‘Hamilton’ to receive Kennedy Center Honors,” Style, July 26]. By broadening beyond the individual achievements of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who, by all means, richly deserves his accolades, the Kennedy Center has managed to recognize that this art form is a team effort and that this musical has changed everything.

“Hamilton” opened Broadway to a new generation, securing its longevity. “Hamilton” renewed the creative standard of musicals. It broke the string of “Mamma Mia”-like jukebox musicals that take a pop star’s portfolio and craft a plot line around it, with varying success. “Hamilton” reversed that recent formula and will live on in popular music based on its original score in a way we haven’t seen in a few decades.

“Hamilton” brings together those who are more frequently juxtaposed than unified. It brought spoken word and hip-hop rhythms together with a uniquely American story, opening that story and the stage to people of color and opening spoken word to middle-aged white people. I’ve had a number of conversations with older people who say that they never heard music like that, but once they got the rhythm, it drew them in. The United States needs more of the things that allow us to grow beyond our own experience.

Kudos to the Kennedy Center for recognizing that and celebrating this work of art. Kudos to the “Hamilton” creators, cast and crew for inspiring and teaching all of us. All have changed the game.

Jennifer Taylor, Alexandria