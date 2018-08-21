Portrait of Alexander Hamilton by John Trumbull. (Museum of The City of New York)

Regarding Michael Gerson’s Aug. 17 Friday Opinion column, “America will survive, but at what cost?”:

We should turn to Alexander Hamilton’s example on how the Founding Fathers would have handled the “debilitating infection of celebrity culture.” Hamilton was not immune to scandal, having had well-documented sexual affairs, but he was a man of honor and understood human nature. He understood that the good of the country was paramount, and he understood the risks to the bold American experiment — foreign and domestic.

Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson were political enemies. There were few political issues they could agree on, but Hamilton supported Jefferson in the election of 1800 over Aaron Burr. Their policy differences did not matter if, as sung in the play, Burr believed in nothing but his own ego.

I encourage our current elected officials to follow Hamilton’s courageous example. The good of the country must always be paramount.

Mike Kenny, Alexandria