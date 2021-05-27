The unduly gentle taxation of some of Mr. Dylan’s winnings — and those of other wealthy veteran singer-songwriters — is no cause for celebration, however. In fact, it would make a pretty good subject for a present-day social-change anthem. Though not the most flagrant loophole in the tax code, it does epitomize a key issue: the gap between the top tax rate on long-term capital gains, 23.8 percent, and the top rate on “ordinary” — wage and salary — income, 37 percent. This differential treatment overwhelmingly benefits the rich, and the two biggest capital gains breaks alone cost the Treasury $211 billion in 2021, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT).
Here’s the story: In 2006, music industry lobbyists persuaded Congress to let artists pay the capital gains tax rate on earnings from selling the rights to collections of their musical compositions, instead of the ordinary income rate, as they had done previously. The latter made more sense: Writing songs is labor, not investing, but the lobbyists said change was needed to equalize artists’ tax rates and those of their record companies. In any case, the JCT considered the bill’s likely cost too small to estimate, and it passed.
Meanwhile, music catalogues soared in value due to the advent of streaming services, which pay top dollar to license hits. Last year, Mr. Dylan sold “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’ ” and some 600 other tunes to Universal Music Publishing Group for nearly $400 million. Neil Young, 75, has struck a deal for $150 million. Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, 73 as of Wednesday — can you believe? — got $100 million. In March, Paul Simon (he’ll turn 80 on Oct. 13) sold his music for an undisclosed, but presumably colossal, sum. On amounts like these, the cost to the Treasury of reduced taxation can be consequential indeed, certainly far greater than Congress anticipated in 2006.
Mr. Dylan and the other artists have done nothing illegal or unethical; all they have done is respond rationally to the incentives public policy creates. To be sure, it’s no incentive to create any new art; they are reaping a windfall on work created long ago. We mention their business dealings not to accuse them but to indict a system that favors capital gains whether the income in question really comes from productive financial risk-taking — or just got labeled that way via political influence.
Possibly singer-songwriters were motivated to sell before President Biden and the Democratic Congress could reduce the value of the capital gains break, as they have promised to do. Be that as it may, Democrats should keep the promise, for the sake of economic fairness and rationality. Come to think of it, those are the objectives people fought for in the ’60s, too.
